Part of a road in Rocky Hill is closed on Monday while crews install a new water main.

Police said a portion of Old Main Street is closed to traffic in both directions during the installation.

The closure is between Gaylord Drive and Sutton Road.

According to authorities, the closure is expected to last for the next several hours.

Anyone driving in the area is urged to detour by using Gaylord Drive and Sutton Road to get around the closure.