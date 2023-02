A water pipe problem has closed the Big Y in Enfield on Saturday.

Big Y posted on its Facebook page that the store is closed all day Saturday for repairs.

According to the store, there is a water pipe problem.

The town manager said there is water pouring in from the roof of the building.

The store expects to reopen for normal business hours on Sunday.