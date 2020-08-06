water quality

Water Quality Concerns in Parts of Quinnebaug River After Sewage Bypass

Environmental officials said power impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias led to a sewage bypass at a wastewater treatment facility in Plainfield, and they are advising the public to avoid contact with the affected bodies of water.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that 150,000 gallons of only partially treated wastewater bypassed the Plainville Village wastewater treatment plant.

That facility flows into the Mill Brook, which flows as a tributary to the Quinnebaug River via Packers Pond. Officials are advising against any contact recreation at the brook, the pond, and parts of the river below Mill Brook for the next 48 hours.

Officials said the issue was caused by power capacity issues related to Tuesday's storm. Plainfield Village is now back up and running properly. DEEP is monitoring for potential impacts at other treatment facilities.

