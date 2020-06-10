sherman

Water Rescue Underway at Housatonic River in Sherman

Generic police lights flashing.
NBC News

Emergency crews are searching for two people reported in distress in the Housatonic River Wednesday.

Litchfield County Dispatch Public Information Officer John Barbagallo confirmed that they received a call shortly before 5 p.m. for two people in the river near the golf course off Route 7 in Sherman.

Crews from Sherman, New Milford, Gaylordsville, Kent, Washington and the Goshen dive team have all responded.

Connecticut State Police and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Environmental Conversation Police are also on scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

shermanLitchfield Countywater rescue
