Water shut off to part of Bristol after water main break on Tuesday

There is a water main break on Old Turnpike Road in Bristol on Tuesday and the water and sewer department said water has been shut off from Inwood to the Cul-de-sac and Foxwood to Marcia Drive.

On Monday, there was a water main break on Lacava Road, between Marcia Road and Old Turnpike Road.

Areas surrounding the water main break on Old Turnpike Road might have low water pressure and when the water is turned back on, you might have some discolored water.

If that happens, run an outside faucet or bathtub until the water clears with cold water only.

A water filling station is located at the Water Filtration Plant and is available to any customers who are affected by an extended service interruption 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The water and sewer department said there is no charge to customers affected by the water service interruption.

You will need to bring your own containers and filtration plant operators will assist in filling them.

The Water Filtration Plant is located at 1080 Terryville Ave. The phone number is (860) 583-6504.

You are urged to call before going.