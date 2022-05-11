Water Tank Truck Tips Over Into Ditch in Enfield, Driver Injured

A water tank truck tipped over after driving too close to a large ditch in Enfield, police said.
The rollover crash happened near a new warehouse construction site on North Maple Street.
Officials said the driver of a six-wheel water tank vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment of a leg injury.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is assuming primary jurisdiction, as the incident is considered a workplace accident, according to police.
No additional information was immediately available.
Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.