Enfield

Water Tank Truck Tips Over Into Ditch in Enfield, Driver Injured

enfield police department
NBCConnecticut.com

A water tank truck tipped over after driving too close to a large ditch in Enfield, police said.

The rollover crash happened near a new warehouse construction site on North Maple Street.

Officials said the driver of a six-wheel water tank vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment of a leg injury.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is assuming primary jurisdiction, as the incident is considered a workplace accident, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.

