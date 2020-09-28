coronavirus in connecticut

Waterbury Arts Magnet School Shifts to Remote Learning for 2 Days After COVID-19 Case

Waterbury Arts Magnet School will shift to a remote learning model for the next two days after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the district said Monday night.

In a letter, Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin said the entire school will transition to virtual learning Tuesday and Wednesday. The school building will be cleaned and disinfected while contact tracers inform anyone who may have had close contact with the affected staff member.

The staff member was told to remain in self-isolation at home for 10 days and provide medical documentation before returning to work.

In-person classes will resume on Thursday, October 1.

Parents and guardians are reminded to keep their children home if they are experiencing any symptoms.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutcoronavirus pandemicback to schoolWaterburyschools
