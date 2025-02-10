Waterbury

Waterbury PD highlights car theft arrest as departments crack down on stolen vehicles

By Kevin Gaiss

NBC Universal, Inc.

Waterbury police released dashcam and body camera video from two arrests made in a stolen car case out of Bridgeport.

They note it highlights the work done by officers to hold those stealing cars accountable.

It was also a chance for the police department to show some of the dangers officers face in the case of a stolen car.

The video was posted to their Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages.

When we showed the video to a resident of Waterbury, their immediate reaction was that of shock as the scene escalated from the car being parked, to smashing into a police cruiser, then another car and a wall before police arrested both.

The driver arrested was identified as Daniel Baker, of Naugatuck, and he has been charged with vehicle theft, operating and drug charges. Baker also had an active warrant out of Fairfield.

“Growing up, it was never like that, but now, it’s just out of control,” Estevan Garcia, of Waterbury, said.

The Waterbury Police Department said they released the video to show the work officers are putting in to make arrests related to stolen cars, and to continue to drive down car thefts in the region.

“How dangerous these individuals are that steal these vehicles, how recklessly they operate it and the dangers they pose not only to our officers but to the community,” Lt. Ryan Bessette said.

Bessette said year over year for the last couple of years, the number of car thefts in the city are going down.

In 2023, there were 884 stolen vehicles, and in 2024, there were 731. So far in 2025, there have been 31 stolen cars reported in the city, where at this point in 2024, there were 94.

Part of the approach, according to Waterbury police, is to continue to attack the problem from a regional approach. That means working with towns and cities around the state because it’s a regional problem.

“Share collective information, where these vehicles are going, to your point, why they ended up here, who is working together, so that we can track them and apprehend them,” Bessette said.

In this case, the case stemmed out of Bridgeport, and with the arrests made, the department said it's about accountability.

Neighbors in the city agree, and hope those considering the crime, think twice.

“You got to force yourself to change because nobody is going to do it for you,” Garcia said.

Waterbury police also reminds people to never leave your car unlocked, and make sure you aren’t leaving your car running without you inside.

