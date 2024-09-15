Waterbury celebrates its own Puerto Rican Parade for the first time

All weekend long, the city of Waterbury celebrated its Puerto Rican community.

It began with a flag raising ceremony on Friday, and a festival at Hamilton Park the very next day.

On Sunday, they brought back a special tradition after more than two decades. It was the first time the Brass City celebrated its own Puerto Rican parade.

"I feel so excited. I have tears in my eyes," event president Lisa Medina said.

The city hosted one in 1969 and 1999, but those were state-wide Puerto Rican parades. After that, cities started hosting their own individual Puerto Rican celebrations. Waterbury, however, did not.

But that all changed this year.

"After 25 years, Waterbury finally did it," Medina said.

Organizers called this the Greater Waterbury Puerto Rican Day Parade and festival. It started on Freight Street, made its way around the green, and ended in front of City Hall.

Medina said thousands of people were there in support, including Waterbury Public Schools, elected officials, community organizations and local law enforcement.

"We had a total of 29 marching groups, which totaled over 2,500 people," Medina said.

For the Rivera family, the parade was a chance to embrace their Puerto Rican identity and be proud of who they are.

"My kids are half Mexican and half Puerto Rican, so for us, it's important to see both sides of their culture," Blanca Rivera, of Waterbury, said. "So, for them to have this, and then to witness the culture, the liveliness, the music, it's important for them, to see where their roots are from."

A volunteer said something really powerful happens when people come together.

"In a community, there has to be unity. So, this way the people can really learn what it means to get along with each other, and actually learn from one another," Francisco Ramos, of Waterbury, said.

Organizers say the parade is here to stay. They're going to keep it going year after year, and they already gave their application to the city for next year.