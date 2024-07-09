Waterbury citizens finding ways to navigate extreme heat

"Very hot — very humid,” is how T.J. of Waterbury describes Connecticut Tuesday.

She’s a parent of students at the Duggan School, where her kids are attending summer programming.

Summer school kicked off Monday, but it’s off to a hot start already. The city said the school's new air conditioning system isn't up and running yet because it still needs to undergo carbon monoxide testing before use.

On Tuesday, the school dismissed students an hour and 15 minutes early because of the heat.

“I pray because it's just too hot to be in a school with no AC,” said T.J..

"I got a text this morning before I dropped him off saying they’re going to have early dismissal and I was like, ‘already?’” said Amanda Telusma-Inginc, another parent at the Duggan School.

She said she's hoping cooler weather is on the horizon.

"Hopefully it stays cool for them because they need to be hydrated and cool. He’s got his water bottle, gave him an extra water bottle,” Telusma-Inginc said.

Waterbury's Gilmartin School is also without AC and dismissed early Tuesday. The district said both sites’ AC systems are being worked on. In the interim, it said industrial fans and box fans have been delivered, and alternative sites are being explored should it become necessary.

“Tomorrow should be somewhat cooler, so I think we can get through the day Thursday. We'll check out what happens. Friday, there's no school and then that brings us next week — we'll see whether it's operational,” said Waterbury Mayor Paul Pernerewski.

“Yes, back to school," T.J. said. "Anytime I can get a little break, I’ll take it."

Outside of school, people in Waterbury are finding different ways to stay cool.

"Just eating a lot of fruit — that's it,” said Monique of Waterbury.

“We have a swimming pool which has come in very handy everyone comes over and uses it,” said Joel Slack of Waterbury.

Others like Steven Santiago are braving the heat and playing basketball in an attempt to enjoy the small bit of summer New England gets.

“Just don’t want to be inside just want to enjoy the weather while we can before it’s wintertime,” Santiago said.

When going about your day in such hot temperatures, it’s important to keep your health at top of mind.

"Water is your friend,” says Dr. Cynthia Price, an emergency medicine physician at Hartford Hospital.

She said it's going to be hottest between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and recommends staying in air conditioning at home or at a cooling shelter when possible, noting the humidity makes it hard for fans to feel like they're helping.

"The body is spending energy to try to stay cool, that can impact our heart it can impact our kidneys,” Price said.

Price said post-holiday time is always busy in the Emergency Department, but the heat is making it even busier.

She said the hospital is treating patients with dizziness and fatigue, especially older individuals, those with comorbidities and even those who need cool temperatures for treatments.

“Check on your neighbors, check on your pets. Check on yourself, make sure you are paying attention,” Price said.

If you begin to experience symptoms, Price recommends going to the emergency department as opposed to an urgent care center because doctors there can take a closer look at what could be causing your symptoms.