Waterbury city employee arrested for stealing credit card info, misappropriating funds

A former employee at the Waterbury Corporation Counsel was arrested for the second time yesterday for allegedly stealing money from coworkers and residents.

Police say that 65-year-old Phyllis Labarge of Middletown stole credit card information from two other employees in the corporation counsel office and used it for 20 separate purchases.

Labarge resigned from her position as a city employee in January and was arrested a month later for larceny and credit card theft.

Following her first arrest, police say they found evidence that Labarge also misappropriated more than $15,500 worth of restitution payments to the city between 2019 and 2023.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

She was re-arrested yesterday and faces additional charges for larceny, forgery and computer crimes.