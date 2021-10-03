Waterbury

Waterbury Community Holds Peace Rally After Teenage Boy is Stabbed to Death

NBC Connecticut

Waterbury community members came out Sunday to remember what would have marked Angel Valez's 15th birthday.

He was stabbed to death last week while walking to the store. Waterbury police say the teen was stabbed and died after an altercation, which Valez’s mother finds hard to believe.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.
Mother Demands Justice After Teenage Son Stabbed to Death in Waterbury

It was partly because of Valez's tragic story that police, community leaders and members of a youth development group gathered in Waterbury to hold a peace rally on Sunday. They say violence has to stop.

"It's time for our community to come together. The leaders, the clergy leaders, the community as a whole just to become a united front, to have conversation, and to find out how we curb this increase in violence," said Waterbury Ice the Beef Vice President Darryl Copeland.

The gathering was also a way to show people in the community that there's a different way to address differences.

A 27-year-old believed to be suffering from mental illness is behind bars accused of killing the teen.

Suspect in Waterbury Teen's Death Suffers From Mental Illness: Court Documents

This article tagged under:

WaterburystabbingWaterbury policerallydeadly stabbing
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us