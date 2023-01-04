Waterbury

Waterbury Firefighters Responding to Carbon Monoxide Alarm Find Man's Body

Waterbury police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

Firefighters found a man dead while they were evacuating an apartment building in Waterbury after a carbon monoxide went off Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said officers responded to 144 Grove St. at 10:14 a.m. after the fire department contacted them to let them know they found the man deceased in the building.

He was found in a common area of the building, police said, and the investigation was turned over to the detective bureau and Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Police said the building was later determined to be safe for occupancy.

No additional information was available.

