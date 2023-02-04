Waterbury

Waterbury Health Dept. Warns of Spike in Overdoses

UNT Narcan
NBC 5 News

A local health department is trying to put out the word out after it sees an uptick in overdoses in its community.

Health officials with the city of Waterbury say they are noticing a number of those that have overdosed used a mixture of fentanyl and one or more, what were described as, street drugs, as well as opiates.

Some ways you can prevent an overdose death are always having Narcan on hand, using fentanyl strips, and, if you suspect an overdose, call 911.

Pharmacists in Connecticut who have been trained can prescribe Naloxone, more commonly known as Narcan.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

If you or someone that you know is experiencing problems with substance abuse, you can call the Waterbury Health Department at 203-574-6780.

Those that are experiencing a mental health crisis can call 988 and also 911 for substance abuse-related emergencies.

This article tagged under:

Waterburyoverdose
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us