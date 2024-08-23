Waterbury names interim superintendent days before first day of school

The Waterbury school district has appointed a new interim superintendent days before schools are back in session.

It comes after Waterbury Mayor Paul Pernerewski decided not to renew former Superintendent Verna Ruffin's contract earlier this year.

In April, Pernerewski asked the Board of Education not to renew Ruffin's contract due to "serious issues of trust and communication."

It was later learned that a district complaint regarding civil rights violations was filed with the Department of Justice. The complaint alleges violations of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

On Friday, the school district announced that Darren Schwartz was appointed interim superintendent during a Board of Education special meeting on Aug. 20.

Waterbury Public Schools Darren Schwartz

Schwartz has been the district's deputy superintendent since 2021 and he has been fulfilling the duties of the superintendent since July 9.

The school district said Schwartz joined the Waterbury Public Schools central office in 2012 as the instructional leadership director. He was named the chief academic officer in 2015.

Before working for Waterbury schools, he taught in East Granby and Hartford.

“I take tremendous pride in the responsibility bestowed upon me as interim superintendent,” Schwartz said. “Education is a crucial public service and vital to a prosperous and sustainable democracy.”

“I strive to be an effective educational leader and I aim to create a more just school system for all of Waterbury’s students,” he continued.

Students will return to school for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 26.