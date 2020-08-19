Waterbury

Waterbury Investigating Unemployment Benefits Given to City Employees

Len Besthoff

The city of Waterbury is investigating questions around unemployment benefits received by some of its employees, according to the city's director of human Resources.

Scott Morgan said the city has opened a criminal investigation into "possible unemployment compensation irregularities.

Most of the questions stem from employees with the Board of Education, though they reach other departments as well, according to Morgan.

The city has also contact the state Department of Labor to conduct individual fraud investigations, Morgan said.

