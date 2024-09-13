Waterbury looks to turn closed church into community health center

There is $5 million worth of federal funding going to Waterbury to turn an old church into a community health center.

This chunk of funding is what officials say is the first step in making this plan a reality, which is just now beginning.

"I think that would definitely turn things around for this neighborhood," Charlene Edmond, of Waterbury, said.

She lives near the St. Lucy’s Church and the old Slocum School.

She said it's hard for many to find healthcare, and thinks the prospect of adding a community health center in the area would be a game changer.

"A big plus. A big plus knowing they have some help coming to them,” Edmond said.

“The best way to deliver services, especially health services, is by bringing the services to where people are,” Waterbury Mayor Paul Pernerewski said.

The soon-to-be St. Lucy's Community Health Resource Center is strategically located near four schools to serve as a clinic for children, families and anyone else.

It would provide services in dentistry, pediatrics, primary care, behavioral health and have a pharmacy, too.

"If kids are not healthy, they are not learning, and many of our children who are missing school, it's not just because they're sick, but they're taking care of a family member,” Representative Jahana Hayes said.

A 2022 state report shows Waterbury has the greatest need for school-based health services in Connecticut.

Pernerewski said this would substantially help out the population in this communist, saying 53% of people are non-U.S. citizens, and the median household income is below the state average.

"It's going to expand the type of experiences available to students while increasing the workforce pipeline,” Pernerewski said.

Officials say they've applied for $25 million of additional funding for renovating and outfitting the space. They say they don't want to share a timeline for the project until more funding is secured.