Waterbury man arrested after ramming police cruiser, crashing into building

Police have arrested a man accused of ramming a police cruiser and hitting a building in Waterbury on Thursday night.

Officers were patrolling the Oak Street area around 6 p.m. because of prior weapons and narcotics complaints. They saw an occupied, parked vehicle with violations, according to police.

Authorities tried to stop the vehicle but the driver sped off trying to flee from police. They struck a police cruiser and nearby building before stopping.

No injuries were reported. The driver, a man in his 20s, had a loaded firearm with him. Officers said he is a convicted felon and therefore can't possess firearms or ammunition.

He faces charges including interfering with an officer, reckless driving, improper parking, disobeying the signal of an officer and more. He was held on a $100,000 bond and appeared in court on Friday.