Waterbury Man Faces Several Charges After Crashing Into Accident Scene

A Waterbury incident that began as a tragedy quickly escalated to dangerous for police and others in the area on Tuesday night.

Around 7 p.m., Waterbury Police responded to a deadly car accident involving a pedestrian on Chase Avenue.

“In my basic training, I knew I had to direct somebody and say call 911,” said Samantha Santos, a nurse student at UConn Waterbury.

While officers were investigating the fatal accident, a man drove through the crash scene, hitting multiple cars including a police cruiser. Police say the driver was 35 year old Myrice Hodge of Waterbury.

Police identified the person killed in the pedestrian crash as 42-year-old Merton Larmore, of New Milford.

“This was a very dangerous situation in our community,” said Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo.

Hodge is facing eight charges, including two counts of criminal attempt at assault and interfering with police after crashing into a police cruiser, then fleeing the scene.

“He’s a known convicted felon, has ties to guns, drugs and gangs,” Spagnolo said.

Officers chased Hodge on foot, then by car, pursuing him through Waterbury. Investigators say footage shows Hodge throwing narcotics out his car window, before police eventually arrested him inside an apartment building on Bradley Avenue.

“These officers deal with this far too frequently here in the City of Waterbury,” Spagnolo said.

Police say Hodge has been convicted of felonies in both New York and Connecticut, and was out on a $50,000 bond from a pending arrest case in 2020 for narcotic offenses and possession of firearms.

“The danger comes from known gang members, involved with drugs, involved with guns, being released on low bonds back into our community with limited or no supervision and no services,” Spagnolo said.

Police say they’ve yet to determine any specific cause for Hodge to drive into the crime scene, and that the incident is still under investigation.

Hodge is being held on $1,005,000 bond. His next court date is set for Nov. 23.