Waterbury Man Killed in Shooting on Halloween

A 23-year-old man has died after a shooting in Waterbury Monday evening and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Officers responded to Willow Street just after 4 p.m. on Halloween to investigate reports of gunshots, then learned that a gunshot victim had been dropped off at Waterbury Hospital.

Officers responded to the hospital and found the 23-year-old victim, who died from his injuries just before 5 p.m., police said.

Officers found a crime scene outside of 170 Willow St. and major crime detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

No additional information was released.