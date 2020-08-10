Waterbury Man Killed in Stabbing

A 23-year-old is dead after a stabbing in Waterbury early Saturday morning.

Police said the victim, 23-year-old Shawn Delacruz, was stabbed during an argument after he and another driver almost got into an accident on Sperry Street early Saturday morning. After the close call, Delacruz and the other car traveled in the same direction, eventually stopping in the area of 95 Willow Street.

Both Delacruz and the suspect got out of their vehicles and began to argue, police said. The suspect stabbed Delacruz in the chest, according to police.

A passenger in Delacruz's vehicle drove to the hospital. Delacruz died of his injuries.

The suspect is described as male, approximately six feet tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a white t-shirt and jeans at the time of the stabbing.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Waterbury detectives at (203) 574-6941 or leave information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.