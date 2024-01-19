Waterbury man sentenced to 33 years for fatal machete attack of wife in 2022

A Waterbury man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for the murder of his wife in 2022.

Ainsley Panton, 30, of Waterbury, was accused of attacking his 24-year-old wife, Moesha Watson Panton, with a machete inside there home, where children were present.

The State’s Attorney for the Waterbury Judicial District said Ainsley Panton, of Waterbury, has been sentenced to 33 years.

Officers found her outside Willow Street in Waterbury on April 26, 2022, suffering from several stab wounds.

The victim was severely wounded when she walked out of the house and witnesses told police she collapsed and died, according to officials.

Police later found the children hiding in the home.

Ainsley Panton pleaded guilty on Oct. 26 in Waterbury Superior Court to a charge of murder, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

“The defendant viciously slaughtered his wife, inflicting horrific injuries as she attempted to flee for her life,” State’s Attorney Maureen Platt said in a statement. “While nothing will bring her back or end the suffering of her family and friends, it is my hope that the knowledge that this admitted killer will no longer be able to harm others will provide some solace.”