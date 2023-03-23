Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary Will Not Seek Another Term

Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary announced Thursday that he will not seek reelection.

O’Leary said April 7 will be his 43rd consecutive year of service to the city of Waterbury and his 12th consecutive year as mayor.

“I’ve had the most rewarding life of being in a position to help so many people along the way and working hard to make this city a better place to live, work and play,” O’Leary said.

O'Leary joined the Waterbury Police Department in 1980, became police chief in 2004 and served in that role until retiring in 2009, then becoming the police chief of Wolcott. In 2011, O'Leary became mayor of Waterbury.

“There have been many, many happy and fulfilling moments and unfortunately as life is, there’s been some excruciatingly sad moments as well. We have lost so many family and friends along the way. But through it, we have never, ever given up. We never lost our focus. Not even once, and we have always managed to come out on top, thanks to our faith in God, believing in ourselves, believing in each other and the support of the amazing people we serve,” he said.

The governor released a statement after O'Leary made his announcement.

“Neil O’Leary is a true example of what it means to dedicate oneself to public service, following his nearly 30-year career as a Waterbury police officer and 12 years as the city’s top official. His leadership has truly had a positive impact on the city’s schools, its housing, and its public safety, and it has been an honor for me to collaborate with him on these issues over the last several years. He’s a good friend, and I wish him and his family the best in their next endeavors,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin also released a statement.

“Mayor O’Leary has been an tremendous mayor for Waterbury, a tireless advocate for Connecticut’s cities and towns, and a true friend to me and to so many other mayors. He’s as good at getting things done as anyone I know, and he combines that skill with a deep commitment to doing the right thing, sticking to his principles, fighting for what he believes in, and working every day to make things better for his city and for our state. He’s a great mayor and a great friend, and I wish him well in whatever comes next,” Bronin said in a statement.