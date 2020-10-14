Waterbury Murder Suspect Located in Florida

The suspect in a fatal shooting in Waterbury was found in Florida, Waterbury police said Wednesday.

Ramon Ocasio, 35, is facing charges of murder, criminal use of weapon and illegal discharge of firearm in the death of 49-year-old William Charles David, who was shot in the head on July 13.

Police said on that day officers were called to the area of 20 John St. around 3:51 p.m. for a report of gunfire. They found David in the driveway, dead of a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators found a handgun at the scene. Police said they found several cartridge casings in the driveway but those were of a different caliber than the handgun.

Police said Ocasio fired several shots at the victim, ran down the rear porch stairs and then drove away. He was located in Orlando, Florida by the US Marshals Service on Wednesday.

Police are coordinating with the other agencies to bring Ocasio back to Connecticut. He is being held on a $2 million bond.