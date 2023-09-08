Waterbury nursing home ordered to close amid financial troubles

Waterbury Gardens nursing home will soon be closing. Earlier this week, a Hartford judge ordered the closing after a lengthy analysis by a court appointed receiver determined it was financially unviable.

Since November 2019, Waterbury Gardens has been in receivership. During this time, it was determined the facility lost more than $15.5 million between October 2019 and September 2022. The court appointed receiver, attorney Katharine B. Sacks, says those losses continue.

“It’s currently in excess of $1 million a month over revenues,” she said.

Waterbury Garden joins a growing list of nursing home closures. According to information supplied by the Connecticut Association of Healthcare Facilities, that list includes another home in Waterbury along with facilities in Wallingford, Greenwich, Madison, Meriden, Westport, Wolcott, West Hartford, Chester, and Farmington.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“This is rapid erosion of an infrastructure that may very well be needed, given the rapid aging of Connecticut’s population,” said Matt Barrett, President and CEO of Connecticut Association of Healthcare Facilities.

According to Barrett, the state is at about 84-percent capacity. There’s still room to relocate recently displaced residents but there will be a future demand.

“Connecticut is the sixth oldest state in the nation according to the US Census,” Barrett said.

As Waterbury Gardens prepares to close, it is estimated 125 workers will be laid off, and all of the 18 current residents discharged. According to court filings though, 1,600 nursing home beds are available within a 15- mile radius. Attorney Sacks says this, and other considerations for residents, were evaluated.

“Everything about a receivership and the decisions the state and agencies make is driven by resident welfare considerations,” Sacks explained.

During the receivership, many options were explored, including selling the facility… but the cost of necessary renovations, combined with considerable losses, made the facility financially unviable.

An official date of closure has not been set but we are told that by federal law, all the residents must be given 60 days notice to relocate. They were given that notice, earlier this week.