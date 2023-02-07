Waterbury

Waterbury Officers Hospitalized After Women Hit Cruiser Head-On in Stolen Car

By Angela Fortuna

Waterbury Police

Two Waterbury police officers were injured after two women in a stolen car rammed into a cruiser head-on Monday.

The police department's auto theft task force found a stolen red Hyundai Elantra parked at the intersection of Johnson and Fairview streets. Responding officers found two women try to get into the stolen car.

Authorities said they tried to stop 18-year-old Alaysa Slaughter and 22-year-old Alaze Alizphat, both of Waterbury, when the stolen car accelerated and crashed into a police cruiser head-on.

Slaughter and Alizphat then tried to run away, but officers caught up and took them both into custody.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Responding officers found drugs and a loaded ghost gun inside the car. Police said both women were previously involved in other car thefts.

Two police officers inside the cruiser that was struck were taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

Alizphat and Slaughter were both treated for minor injuries sustained in the crash, according to police.

Local

power 2 hours ago

CT Lawmakers Weigh In On ‘Power Line Down' Responses

Waterbury 2 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: Waterbury Police Department Discusses Use of Force Policy

Alizphat faces charges including criminal possession of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, interfering with an officer, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and more. She was held on a $750,000 bond and had a court appearance Tuesday.

Slaughter faces charges including two counts of assault on a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle, interfering with an officer, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and more. She was also served an outstanding warrant charging her with first-degree robbery, threatening and larceny.

Police said Slaughter was held on a $1 million bond and she appeared in court Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us