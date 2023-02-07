Waterbury Officers Hospitalized After Women Hit Cruiser Head-On in Stolen Car

Two Waterbury police officers were injured after two women in a stolen car rammed into a cruiser head-on Monday.

The police department's auto theft task force found a stolen red Hyundai Elantra parked at the intersection of Johnson and Fairview streets. Responding officers found two women try to get into the stolen car.

Authorities said they tried to stop 18-year-old Alaysa Slaughter and 22-year-old Alaze Alizphat, both of Waterbury, when the stolen car accelerated and crashed into a police cruiser head-on.

Slaughter and Alizphat then tried to run away, but officers caught up and took them both into custody.

Responding officers found drugs and a loaded ghost gun inside the car. Police said both women were previously involved in other car thefts.

Two police officers inside the cruiser that was struck were taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

Alizphat and Slaughter were both treated for minor injuries sustained in the crash, according to police.

Alizphat faces charges including criminal possession of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, interfering with an officer, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and more. She was held on a $750,000 bond and had a court appearance Tuesday.

Slaughter faces charges including two counts of assault on a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle, interfering with an officer, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and more. She was also served an outstanding warrant charging her with first-degree robbery, threatening and larceny.

Police said Slaughter was held on a $1 million bond and she appeared in court Tuesday.