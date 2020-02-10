Waterbury Organization Joins Effort to Help Puerto Rican Families

The Hispanic Coalition of Greater Waterbury is dedicated to helping Puerto Rican families adjust to life in Waterbury after widespread damage in Puerto Rico.

The organization is offering a variety of services to families including case management and educational services.

Natalie Rosado is the director of operations for the organization. Rosado said working to help families hits close to home because she has family still on the island.

"A lot of the families are still working to find some help and that's where we step in," said Rosado. "It's hard to know what a lot of the families are going through."

The organization offers a variety of services for families and students.

"We really try to help the families who are going through a rough time," said Rosado. "We provide diapers, clothing and work to cater to those who are seeking our help.

Rosado said many families need support.

"I just want the families to know that we are here," said Rosado. "Any type of service that they need, we will be here to offer alternatives to help their family from Connecticut.

The organization is asking for monetary donations to achieve their goal of $25,000. You can donate to the Hispanic Collation of Greater Waterbury here.