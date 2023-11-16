Waterbury

Waterbury PAL expects to feed 1,000 people at Thanksgiving event Saturday

Waterbury's Police Athletic League (PAL) is serving up hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals this Saturday.

By Jolie Sherman

NBC Universal, Inc.

The clock is ticking --- both on the oven and for one group preparing a large Thanksgiving feast for the community in Waterbury.

"It's really just a fun place, it's a great meal, and it's something we look forward to every year," Lt. Ryan Bessette said.

Hosting the holiday gathering this Saturday is Waterbury's Police Activity League (PAL). This nonprofit organization works to promote a partnership between youth, law enforcement and the community. 

"Just seeing us in a different light than they would on a normal basis, I mean that's the most important thing as far as I see," said Sgt. Chris Amatruda, PAL officer in charge.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Amatruda said they engage with the community through educational and athletic programs as well as big holiday events. Their annual Thanksgiving feast has been a tradition now for 16 years.

This year, Waterbury PAL members and volunteers are making around 125 turkeys, which organizers say feeds about 1,000 people.

Waterbury PAL said they're also adding 40 hams to the buffet table and all kinds of side dishes. Organizers say donations from around the community make this meal possible.

Local

EAST HARTFORD 1 hour ago

I-84 West is closed in East Hartford due to tractor-trailer crash

weston 1 hour ago

Weston man accused of embezzling nearly $900K from company he worked for

"I go back for seconds, and I try to be the first in line," David Lamar, of Waterbury, said.

Lamar, his grandchildren and his sister-in-law have been coming to this event for 10 years, and they say they'll be back in line Saturday, fixing up a delicious plate of food.

"You know, me being retired, the price of food goes up and what not. It's a blessing. It's a blessing. It's a blessing. Waterbury PAL, thank you very much I tell them all the time," Lamar said.

Saturday's event is at the Waterbury PAL building located on 64 Division St. Doors open at 11 a.m.

This article tagged under:

WaterburyThanksgiving
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us