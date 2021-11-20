Waterbury PAL Hosts Drive-Thru Thanksgiving Dinner Event

The Waterbury Police Activity League is hosting a drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner event on Saturday.

PAL is distributing individual traditional-style Thanksgiving dinners in to-go containers during the event, organizers said. It is being held at the PAL Recreation Center Parking Lot on Division Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The dinners are being provided on a first come, first served basis. The event started at 10 a.m. and will end when all the dinners are given out.

Organizers said last year, they went through 1,000 dinners within the first couple hours.