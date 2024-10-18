Waterbury

Waterbury police arrest driver suspected in fatal hit-and-run involving bicyclist

Police have arrested the driver they say hit a man riding a bicycle in Waterbury and took off from the scene last month.

The collision happened around 6 a.m. on Sept. 25 in the area of Cooke Street and Grove Street.

Officers found 37-year-old Luis Caceras, of Waterbury, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Caceras was rushed to the hospital. He died from his injuries a week later, according to police.

The Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit worked to locate the vehicle and driver who left the scene after the crash. They were able to find the vehicle and identified the driver as 32-year-old Glory Sanchez, of Waterbury, according to police.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Sanchez and took her into custody on Thursday.

Sanches is charged with evading responsibility involving death, criminal misrepresentation, and failure to renew registration.

She was held on $150,000 and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

