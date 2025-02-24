Waterbury police arrest suspect in August hit-and-run

Waterbury police have arrested the driver they say is responsible for hitting and seriously injuring a pedestrian last August.

The incident happened on just before 6:30 p.m. on August 18 on Cherry Street.

A car hit a 22-year-old Waterbury resident, leaving the victim in critical, but stable condition, according to police.

Police were able to identify the car, and after a monthslong investigation, they obtained an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Nathan Medina, of Waterbury.

Medina was taken into custody by state police on Sunday after an unrelated incident. He was turned over to Waterbury police and was charged with reckless driving, evading responsibility - serious physical injury, improper use marker plate, operating an ungregistered vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and illegal operation of a motor vehicle without insurance.

Medina was held on $100,000 bond and was expected to appear in court on Monday.

The victim has since been released from the hospital, police said.