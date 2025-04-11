Waterbury police arrest suspect in domestic shooting that critically injured woman

A woman is in critical condition after she was shot several times in Waterbury on Thursday night and police said they have arrested the man she was in a relationship with.

The couple’s 22-year-old son was there when the shooting happened and he was the one who called 911 and sought help, police said.

Officers responded to Berkeley Avenue just before 11 p.m. after getting reports of an assault and they found a 44-year-old woman who had been shot several times.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she remains in stable but critical condition, police said.

They identified the suspect as 56-year-old John Irizary, of Waterbury.

Police said Irizary was in a relationship with the victim and shares a child with her.

Their 22-year-old son heard the gunshots, called 911, left the residence and sought assistance after the shooting, police said.

He was not injured.

A gun was recovered at the scene, police said. It is not clear what could have led to the shooting.

Police said they found Irizary in the home and took him into custody.

He has been charged with assault in the first degree, tampering with evidence, criminal use of a firearm, criminal attempt at murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment in the first degree, criminal possession of a pistol/revolver and criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition.

He is being held on $1 million bond and will be arraigned on Friday.

Police said Irizary has a criminal history and did not have a valid Connecticut pistol permit.