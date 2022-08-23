Waterbury

Waterbury Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Shooting Outside Waterbury Restaurant

Police on North Main Street in Waterbury on August 18 2022
NBC Connecticut

Police have arrested a man who is accused of fatally shooting another man outside Bertie’s West Indian Restaurant in Waterbury last week.

Joseph Whitaker, 32, of Waterbury, is accused of shooting 32-year-old Lechard Santos, of Waterbury, early on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 18.

Police responded to the restaurant at 12:47 a.m. to investigate reports of gunshots and found Santos in the parking lot.  

He was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:26 a.m., police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Whitaker turned himself in to police on Tuesday and has been charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment in the first degree, according to police.

He was held on a $2 million bond.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

WaterburyWaterbury police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us