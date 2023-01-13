Waterbury Police Arrest Teens Suspected in Armed Robbery

Waterbury police have arrested two teens who are suspected of an armed robbery.

Police said the teens, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old who are both from Waterbury, are suspected of driving a stolen motor vehicle, firing gunshots, engaging police in a pursuit and possessing a loaded gun Illegally.

The vehicle, a 2015 black Honda CRV, was stolen in Wolcott earlier in the day and was involved in an attempted carjacking and shots fired incident in Waterbury, police said.

Officers found it at 4:42 p.m. Thursday in the area of Pine Street and Byrneside Avenue in Waterbury and tried to stop it, but the driver fled and lost control at the intersection of Kingsbury and North Elm streets, where he collided with a police cruiser and another vehicle, police said.

Police took both teens into custody and said they found a loaded 9-millimeter pistol and an empty magazine in the vehicle.

No one was injured.

The 16-year-old driver was charged with weapons in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal transfer of a pistol or revolver, theft of a motor vehicle, interfering with a police officer, engaging police in a pursuit, evading responsibility, reckless driving and additional motor vehicle-related offenses.

The 14-year-old passenger and was charged with weapons in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit, illegal transfer of a pistol or revolver, theft of a motor vehicle and interfering with a police officer.