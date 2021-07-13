Waterbury Police Ask for Help to Find Missing, Endangered Woman

Waterbury police are looking for a missing woman who they said is endangered.

Police are looking for Danielle Barnaby, 42, and a Silver Alert has been issued for her. They said she made suicidal statements and might have a gun.

Officers responded to Wolcott Street at 10 a.m. Tuesday after getting a report of an endangered person and said they learned that Barnaby had gone to the residence to seek assistance but left shortly after.

She was seen leaving in a gray Honda Element, police said.

Police said Barnaby might have a Glock 9mm and/or a Kahr Arms 45cal registered to her.

No information was available on what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Anyone with information about Barnaby is asked to call the Waterbury Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.

