Waterbury Police collect nearly 2 dozen guns during buyback event

Nearly two dozen guns are off the streets of Waterbury after they were collected during the police department's gun buyback event on Saturday.

During the gun buyback, police said they collected 23 various types of guns including two assault rifles.

Police said events like the gun buyback give residents an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted and/or unsecured guns to reduce the risk of homicides, suicides, unintentional shootings, domestic violence and to help prevent them from getting into the wrong hands.

Anyone who turned in a gun received a gift card in return.

The gun buyback was held in June in recognition of Gun Violence Awareness Month.