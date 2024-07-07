Waterbury police cruiser struck by vehicle while responding to emergency call

A Waterbury police cruiser was struck by a vehicle while responding to an emergency call on Sunday and two people were injured in the collision.

Police said the crash happened in the 1500 block of South Main Street around 1:15 p.m.

The police officer and the front passenger of the other vehicle were transported to the hospital. Both of their injuries are described as non-life threatening.

The driver of the other vehicle was identified as a 41-year-old from Waterbury and was found to be at fault for the crash.

According to police, that driver was charged with failure to yield while turning left and operation of a motor vehicle without a license.