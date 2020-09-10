Waterbury

Waterbury Police Honor Teen Who Saved Mother, Children from Burning Car

A teen rescued a mother and three children, including a 1-year-old in a car seat, from a burning car in Waterbury on Wednesday and police have honored him for his bravery.

A video posted on the Waterbury police department Facebook page says police received several calls Wednesday about a woman trapped in a burning car on West Main Street and 18-year-old Justin Gavin, who was walking in the area, opened the door to let the mother out.

Three children were also in the car and Gavin carried all three from the vehicle as the flames grew larger, according to police.

September 9th 2020 - Chief Fernando Spagnolo thanks Justin Gavin (age 18) for helping to save a mother and her three children from a burning car.Great job Justin!

