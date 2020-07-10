Waterbury Police ID Suspect Accused in Beheading of Christopher Columbus Statue

Waterbury police have identified a suspect accused of beheading the Christopher Columbus statue on Grand Street last week.

Investigators said surveillance footage from July 4 shows a suspect wearing dark clothing and backpack climb the statue and hit the head with an unknown object multiple times until it fell off.

Police said investigators identified the suspect, 22-year-old Brandon Ambrose of Port Chester, New York, after the suspect tried to sell the nose of the statue, which was broken off during the vandalism.

Ambrose faces charges of criminal mischief, desecration of property, and larceny.

The vandalism comes after two groups stood outside city hall with two very different views on what the statue means just days before.

“I am deeply disappointed and disturbed by the destruction inflicted upon the Christopher Columbus statue today. The City of Waterbury, and I as Mayor, are deeply committed to taking action to address the impact and inequities caused by systemic racism. However, this type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Mayor Neil M. O’Leary said.

Protesters have been asking for the removal of the statue that stands outside of Waterbury's City Hall.

Police are searching for Ambrose. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Waterbury Police Detectives at (203) 574-6941.