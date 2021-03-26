Waterbury Police ID Suspect in Deadly Hit and Run

Waterbury police have identified a suspect in a deadly hit and run Tuesday night.

Police are looking for 29-year-old Christopher Luna, who they say was driving on Meriden Road when he hit two pedestrians around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

One of those pedestrians, 49-year-old Shane Dube, of Wolcott, was thrown over 100 feet and died of his injuries, police said. A 35-year-old woman who was with Dube was also hit and suffered serious injuries.

Investigators said they found the vehicle involved, a gold Honda CRV with front-end damage, on Irion Street and identified Luna as the driver.

Luna is facing charges including evading responsibliity resulting in death, tampering with physical evidence, illegal operation under suspension, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, illegal operation without minimum insurance, and failure to drive in proper lane.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Waterbury Police at 203-574-6911 or 911.