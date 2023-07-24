Waterbury police identify 14-year-old girl killed in crash involving stolen car

Police Monday identified the 14-year-old girl killed in a crash involving a stolen car in Waterbury Friday morning.

Adrijana Mina, of Waterbury, was one of four teens in a stolen Hyundai Sonata when it collided with a Ford Escape around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Baldwin Street, according to police.

She was thrown from the vehicle and was rushed to the hospital where she later died, police said.

Police believe the Sonata had a red light and the other vehicle had the right of way.

Two 15-year-old young men who were in the car are still hospitalized in stable condition. A 15-year-old young woman who was in the Sonata was treated at the hospital and released later Friday.

The driver of the Ford Escape was released from the hospital on Friday and the passenger in the Escape remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.

The Waterbury school district said all of the teens were students.

Police said some of the teens who were in the stolen car are well known to the Waterbury police violent crimes task force and two are believed to have gang affiliations.