Waterbury Police Identify Suspect in Halloween Killing

Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a man in Waterbury on Halloween.

Investigators say they have obtained an arrest warrant charging Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury, with murder.

They say Rhodes shot and killed 23-year-old Xavier Pellot on October 31.

The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Willow Street.

Pellot was dropped off at Waterbury Hospital where he later died of his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on Rhodes' whereabouts is asked to call Waterbury police at (203) 574-6941.

