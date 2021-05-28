Waterbury

Waterbury Police Identify Suspects in November 2020 Home Invasion

By Thea DiGiammerino

Waterbury police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury police have identified four people suspected in a deadly home invasion in November 2020.

The four suspects are accused in a home invasion robbery at an apartment on Cherry Street that led to the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Eric Richard.

One suspect, 35-year-old Carlos Reyes-Pagan (Pagen) remains at large. Police said he has a listed address in Boston, but is also known to frequent other areas of Massachusetts and Connecticut. He faces charges of murder and first-degree robbery.

Waterbury Police Department
Carlos Reyes-Pagan

Reyes-Pagan is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Waterbury Police Major Crimes Division at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

Police said two of the suspects, 39-year-old Pedro Santana and 37-year-old Iris Perez, were found in Fishkill, New York and have been extradited to Connecticut. They each face charges of murder and first-degree robbery. They also have outstanding warrants for unrelated cases, according to police.

A third suspect, 18-year-old Julian Lugo-Perez of Waterbury, is being held on unrelated charges in Pennsylvania and is awaiting extradition. He is also charged with murder and first-degree robbery.

