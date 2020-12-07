holy land usa

Waterbury Police Investigate Vandalism at Holy Land

Waterbury police are investigating vandalism at Holy Land USA.

Police said they were called to the property at 60 Slocum St. on Thursday night after a report of several people spraying graffiti in the area. The graffiti included offensive words and symbols, according to police.

The suspects were described only as two teenage girls and one teenage boy.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 203-574-6941 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (203)755-1234.

