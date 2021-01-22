Waterbury

Waterbury Police Investigating Death of Teen as Homicide

Police cars in Waterbury
NBC Connecticut

A 17-year-old who was shot in Waterbury has died and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police said they responded to Esther Avenue at 12:23 a.m. after receiving a report of gunshots. They said there was a report of two people in two vehicles fighting and one or both of the vehicles later crashed on Alder Street.

The second vehicle, which police said was possibly a dark colored SUV, fled the area but a Hyundai remained at the scene.

As police were investigating, a 17-year-old young man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off by a vehicle at Waterbury Hospital and later died at the hospital, police said.

Police found empty cartridge casings behind a residence on Esther Avenue and in the road on Alder Street at Poplar Street.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Connecticut will confirm the identity of the teen and the cause of death.

Police are investigating.  Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.  

