Waterbury police are investigating a potential threat against Crosby High School that they said was posted on social media.

Police said they received information about the potential threat this morning, the school was put into a “shelter in place” and that has been lifted.

Waterbury police are investigating and working with school officials.

School resource officers will be at the school throughout the day and parents have been notified, police said.

No additional information is available.