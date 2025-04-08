Waterbury police investigating report of bullet found in elementary school classroom last week

Waterbury police are investigating a report that a bullet was found in a classroom at Gilmartin Elementary School on Friday afternoon.

They said a bullet was safely recovered, officers searched the school and they found no threat to students, staff or the public.

Waterbury police started the investigation just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday following a report that a bullet had been found in a classroom.

They said a bullet was turned over to responding officers and the officers searched the school and determined there was no threat, then the building was cleared and secured.

School officials said in a statement that the district was aware of the situation and worked with the principal of Gilmartin to notify parents.

“Dear Gilmartin Parents and Families, The Waterbury Police Department responded to a report of a bullet being found in a classroom at Gilmartin School. Immediately following this report, the WPD searched and cleared the school, and have assured us that staff and students are safe. Staff and students were not in the building at the time of the search,” the message to families said.

The police nvestigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers Anonymous Tip Line at (203) 755-1234.