Waterbury police investigating shooting of 16-year-old

A 16-year-old is hospitalized after he was shot on Wednesday morning and Waterbury police are investigating.

Police said officers responded to Waterbury Hospital at 8:16 a.m. Wednesday after the teen arrived at the emergency room.

The teen was transported from Waterbury Hospital to Connecticut Children’s, where he is in stable condition. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police do not know where the shooting happened. They are investigating.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department detective bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.