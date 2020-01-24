Waterbury

Waterbury Police Issue Silver Alert for 3-Year-OId Girl

Dahliah Warren and Jennifer Warren
Waterbury Police

Waterbury police have issued a Silver Alert for a 3-year-old girl.

Police said Dahliah Warren’s father called them around 5 p.m. on Dec. 20 and reported his 3-year-old daughter missing.

The father had been awarded sole custody that day and the mother, 37-year-old Jennifer Warren, of Naugatuck, was ordered to turn the daughter over to the father, but she did not, police said.

Police said they do not know where Jennifer and Dahliah are and said there was no sign of them at known addresses.

Anyone with any information on where Dahliah or Jennifer Warren are should call the Waterbury Police/ Detective Scanlon at (203) 574-6911 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (203) 755-1234.

