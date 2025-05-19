Waterbury

Waterbury police issue warning after recent robberies of people using Facebook Marketplace

By David Horwitz

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you are one of the many people who use Facebook Marketplace, Waterbury police have a warning for you.

There's been a series of robberies in the city during Facebook Marketplace meet-ups, with the latest happening just this past weekend.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police told us the most recent robbery was on Saturday, and a gun was involved.

Tom Dooley has lived on Fiske Street for 65 years and said the recent thefts are concerning.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“You expect it to be safe, and it’s not safe," said Dooley. "But that’s the world we live in now.”

The Waterbury Police Department is investigating three Facebook Marketplace robberies — all involving electronics such as iPhones.

“It surprises me and doesn’t surprise me in the least bit. I just don’t like it so close to home,” said Dooley.

Local

New Haven 21 mins ago

New Haven proposes local law that fines drivers for illegally passing school buses

Windsor 32 mins ago

Classroom on wheels will hit the roads this summer in Windsor

John Ward, who lives nearby, said he is not so worried about himself, but rather his family.

“Me personally, I’ve got a little sister. So if she is trying to get some extra money or selling something, the next thing you know, we get robbed over here,” said Ward.

Lieutenant Ryan Bessette said in each of these cases, a gun was shown or threatened.

He says if you are buying or selling something through Facebook Marketplace, you can use their front lobby as a safe space.

“We have police officers here 24/7. It is safe. It is well-lit," said Bessette.

Additionally, Bessette says there are other things you can do to keep yourself safe, such as never meeting at an unfamiliar or secluded location, bring a friend or family member, and trust your instincts.

People in the area echoed those same sentiments.

Tylone Williams is from Waterbury, and he said it's too dangerous to meet up with a stranger. But he has some advice if you are going to.

"Go somewhere where there are other people. So, they can see you and can't do anything to you," said Williams.

Tyrone Dixon, who is from New York, said this type of crime is happening all over, and it is wrong.

“I wouldn’t be on no dark blocks, no locations that are too quiet, none of that stuff," said Dixon. "You’ve got to use the 5 P’s: proper preparation prevents poor performance, and that’s just how you’ve got to do it.”

Waterbury police ask if this happens to you to report it to them.

You can call their detective bureau at (203) 574-6941.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us