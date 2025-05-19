Waterbury police issue warning after recent robberies of people using Facebook Marketplace

If you are one of the many people who use Facebook Marketplace, Waterbury police have a warning for you.

There's been a series of robberies in the city during Facebook Marketplace meet-ups, with the latest happening just this past weekend.

Police told us the most recent robbery was on Saturday, and a gun was involved.

Tom Dooley has lived on Fiske Street for 65 years and said the recent thefts are concerning.

“You expect it to be safe, and it’s not safe," said Dooley. "But that’s the world we live in now.”

The Waterbury Police Department is investigating three Facebook Marketplace robberies — all involving electronics such as iPhones.

“It surprises me and doesn’t surprise me in the least bit. I just don’t like it so close to home,” said Dooley.

John Ward, who lives nearby, said he is not so worried about himself, but rather his family.

“Me personally, I’ve got a little sister. So if she is trying to get some extra money or selling something, the next thing you know, we get robbed over here,” said Ward.

Lieutenant Ryan Bessette said in each of these cases, a gun was shown or threatened.

He says if you are buying or selling something through Facebook Marketplace, you can use their front lobby as a safe space.

“We have police officers here 24/7. It is safe. It is well-lit," said Bessette.

Additionally, Bessette says there are other things you can do to keep yourself safe, such as never meeting at an unfamiliar or secluded location, bring a friend or family member, and trust your instincts.

People in the area echoed those same sentiments.

Tylone Williams is from Waterbury, and he said it's too dangerous to meet up with a stranger. But he has some advice if you are going to.

"Go somewhere where there are other people. So, they can see you and can't do anything to you," said Williams.

Tyrone Dixon, who is from New York, said this type of crime is happening all over, and it is wrong.

“I wouldn’t be on no dark blocks, no locations that are too quiet, none of that stuff," said Dixon. "You’ve got to use the 5 P’s: proper preparation prevents poor performance, and that’s just how you’ve got to do it.”

Waterbury police ask if this happens to you to report it to them.

You can call their detective bureau at (203) 574-6941.